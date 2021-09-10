AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|138
|517
|165
|107
|.319
|Brantley Hou
|114
|448
|141
|68
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|123
|455
|142
|71
|.312
|Mullins Bal
|136
|525
|159
|82
|.303
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|124
|459
|137
|77
|.298
|N.Lopez KC
|129
|411
|122
|62
|.297
|T.Hernández Tor
|120
|463
|137
|72
|.296
|Judge NYY
|126
|472
|139
|73
|.294
|France Sea
|130
|492
|143
|72
|.291
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 38; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 104; S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 100; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; T.Hernández, Toronto, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Olson, Oakland, 91; 2 tied at 90.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.
