The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 5:40 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 138 517 165 107 .319
Brantley Hou 114 448 141 68 .315
Gurriel Hou 123 455 142 71 .312
Mullins Bal 136 525 159 82 .303
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 124 459 137 77 .298
N.Lopez KC 129 411 122 62 .297
T.Hernández Tor 120 463 137 72 .296
Judge NYY 126 472 139 73 .294
France Sea 130 492 143 72 .291

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 38; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 104; S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 100; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; T.Hernández, Toronto, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Olson, Oakland, 91; 2 tied at 90.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.

