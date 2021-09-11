Trending:
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 128 515 164 88 .318
N.Castellanos Cin 119 461 146 82 .317
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
B.Harper Phi 120 421 129 84 .306
A.Frazier SD 134 504 154 72 .306
Soto Was 130 433 131 94 .303
Riley Atl 139 503 151 76 .300
Reynolds Pit 138 497 148 78 .298
Segura Phi 113 440 130 66 .295
Crawford SF 118 413 122 62 .295

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Báez, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 99; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Arenado, St. Louis, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 88; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 86; Alonso, New York, 85; 3 tied at 82.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 15-7; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9.

