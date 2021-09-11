NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|128
|515
|164
|88
|.318
|N.Castellanos Cin
|119
|461
|146
|82
|.317
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|B.Harper Phi
|120
|421
|129
|84
|.306
|A.Frazier SD
|134
|504
|154
|72
|.306
|Soto Was
|130
|433
|131
|94
|.303
|Riley Atl
|139
|503
|151
|76
|.300
|Reynolds Pit
|138
|497
|148
|78
|.298
|Segura Phi
|113
|440
|130
|66
|.295
|Crawford SF
|118
|413
|122
|62
|.295
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Báez, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 29.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 99; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Arenado, St. Louis, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 88; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 86; Alonso, New York, 85; 3 tied at 82.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 15-7; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9.
