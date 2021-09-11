AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|139
|522
|166
|107
|.318
|Brantley Hou
|115
|453
|143
|68
|.316
|Gurriel Hou
|123
|455
|142
|71
|.312
|Mullins Bal
|137
|529
|160
|84
|.302
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|125
|462
|139
|77
|.301
|N.Lopez KC
|130
|416
|124
|63
|.298
|T.Hernández Tor
|121
|467
|137
|72
|.293
|Judge NYY
|127
|476
|139
|73
|.292
|France Sea
|131
|495
|144
|72
|.291
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 38; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Gallo, New York, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 100; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; Olson, Oakland, 95; T.Hernández, Toronto, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; 2 tied at 91.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.
