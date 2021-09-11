Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 12:02 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 139 522 166 107 .318
Brantley Hou 115 453 143 68 .316
Gurriel Hou 123 455 142 71 .312
Mullins Bal 137 529 160 84 .302
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 125 462 139 77 .301
N.Lopez KC 130 416 124 63 .298
T.Hernández Tor 121 467 137 72 .293
Judge NYY 127 476 139 73 .292
France Sea 131 495 144 72 .291

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 38; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Gallo, New York, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 100; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; Olson, Oakland, 95; T.Hernández, Toronto, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; 2 tied at 91.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes