The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:02 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
N.Castellanos Cin 120 464 147 83 .317
T.Turner Was 129 518 164 88 .317
Soto Was 131 438 135 96 .308
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
B.Harper Phi 121 424 130 86 .307
A.Frazier SD 135 507 154 73 .304
Reynolds Pit 139 500 150 80 .300
Riley Atl 140 508 152 76 .299
Crawford SF 119 414 123 64 .297
Segura Phi 114 445 132 68 .297

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; Báez, New York, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 84.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 15-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.

