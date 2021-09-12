NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|N.Castellanos Cin
|120
|464
|147
|83
|.317
|T.Turner Was
|129
|518
|164
|88
|.317
|Soto Was
|131
|438
|135
|96
|.308
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|B.Harper Phi
|121
|424
|130
|86
|.307
|A.Frazier SD
|135
|507
|154
|73
|.304
|Reynolds Pit
|139
|500
|150
|80
|.300
|Riley Atl
|140
|508
|152
|76
|.299
|Crawford SF
|119
|414
|123
|64
|.297
|Segura Phi
|114
|445
|132
|68
|.297
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; Báez, New York, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 29.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 84.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 15-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.
