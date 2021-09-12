Trending:
The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:22 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 141 530 169 110 .319
Brantley Hou 116 454 143 68 .315
Gurriel Hou 124 459 142 71 .309
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Mullins Bal 139 533 161 85 .302
N.Lopez KC 131 420 126 64 .300
T.Hernández Tor 123 475 142 77 .299
Bogaerts Bos 126 465 139 78 .299
Judge NYY 128 480 141 75 .294
Tucker Hou 119 435 127 71 .292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 39; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Olson, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; Devers, Boston, 102; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 101; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 98; T.Hernández, Toronto, 97; Olson, Oakland, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Semien, Toronto, 94.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-6; 3 tied at 11-7.

