AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|141
|530
|169
|110
|.319
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|124
|459
|142
|71
|.309
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Mullins Bal
|139
|533
|161
|85
|.302
|N.Lopez KC
|131
|420
|126
|64
|.300
|T.Hernández Tor
|123
|475
|142
|77
|.299
|Bogaerts Bos
|126
|465
|139
|78
|.299
|Judge NYY
|128
|480
|141
|75
|.294
|Tucker Hou
|119
|435
|127
|71
|.292
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 39; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Olson, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; 2 tied at 32.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; Devers, Boston, 102; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 101; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 98; T.Hernández, Toronto, 97; Olson, Oakland, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Semien, Toronto, 94.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-6; 3 tied at 11-7.
