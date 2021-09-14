On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 12:18 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 130 522 165 88 .316
N.Castellanos Cin 121 467 147 83 .315
Soto Was 133 444 137 97 .309
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
B.Harper Phi 122 427 131 87 .307
A.Frazier SD 136 510 154 73 .302
Reynolds Pit 140 502 150 80 .299
Crawford SF 119 414 123 64 .297
Riley Atl 141 512 152 76 .297
Segura Phi 115 449 133 68 .296

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; Báez, New York, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 97; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 85.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.

