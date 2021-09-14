NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|130
|522
|165
|88
|.316
|N.Castellanos Cin
|121
|467
|147
|83
|.315
|Soto Was
|133
|444
|137
|97
|.309
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|B.Harper Phi
|122
|427
|131
|87
|.307
|A.Frazier SD
|136
|510
|154
|73
|.302
|Reynolds Pit
|140
|502
|150
|80
|.299
|Crawford SF
|119
|414
|123
|64
|.297
|Riley Atl
|141
|512
|152
|76
|.297
|Segura Phi
|115
|449
|133
|68
|.296
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; Báez, New York, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 97; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 85.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.
