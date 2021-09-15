NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|132
|529
|168
|91
|.318
|N.Castellanos Cin
|122
|472
|148
|84
|.314
|Soto Was
|134
|448
|140
|97
|.313
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|B.Harper Phi
|123
|430
|132
|88
|.307
|A.Frazier SD
|138
|516
|155
|73
|.300
|Segura Phi
|116
|453
|135
|69
|.298
|F.Freeman Atl
|142
|534
|159
|108
|.298
|Reynolds Pit
|141
|504
|150
|82
|.298
|Crawford SF
|121
|421
|125
|66
|.297
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Báez, New York, 31; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; 2 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 101; Arenado, St. Louis, 97; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 90; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 86; 2 tied at 85.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.
