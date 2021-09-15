Trending:
The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 12:02 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 132 529 168 91 .318
N.Castellanos Cin 122 472 148 84 .314
Soto Was 134 448 140 97 .313
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
B.Harper Phi 123 430 132 88 .307
A.Frazier SD 138 516 155 73 .300
Segura Phi 116 453 135 69 .298
F.Freeman Atl 142 534 159 108 .298
Reynolds Pit 141 504 150 82 .298
Crawford SF 121 421 125 66 .297

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Báez, New York, 31; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 101; Arenado, St. Louis, 97; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 90; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 86; 2 tied at 85.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.

