The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 12:24 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 133 533 169 91 .317
Soto Was 135 452 142 98 .314
N.Castellanos Cin 123 476 149 84 .313
B.Harper Phi 124 433 134 89 .309
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
A.Frazier SD 138 516 155 73 .300
Reynolds Pit 142 508 152 83 .299
Riley Atl 143 521 155 77 .298
Crawford SF 121 421 125 66 .297
F.Freeman Atl 143 539 160 108 .297

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Báez, New York, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 101; Arenado, St. Louis, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 90; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 88; Alonso, New York, 87; 2 tied at 86.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.

