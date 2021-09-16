Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 12:24 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 145 545 173 116 .317
Gurriel Hou 128 476 150 74 .315
Brantley Hou 116 454 143 68 .315
T.Hernández Tor 127 490 150 83 .306
N.Lopez KC 134 433 131 68 .303
Ti.Anderson ChW 109 468 141 82 .301
Bogaerts Bos 130 480 144 82 .300
Mullins Bal 142 545 163 85 .299
Tucker Hou 123 447 132 76 .295
Bichette Tor 143 577 169 111 .293

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; S.Perez, Kansas City, 44; Semien, Toronto, 39; Olson, Oakland, 35; Gallo, New York, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Judge, New York, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 110; J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; T.Hernández, Toronto, 103; Devers, Boston, 103; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 103; Olson, Oakland, 101; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 99; Seager, Seattle, 96; Alvarez, Houston, 95; 2 tied at 94.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 15-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Matz, Toronto, 12-7; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; Greinke, Houston, 11-6; Flexen, Seattle, 11-6.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations