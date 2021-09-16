AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|145
|545
|173
|116
|.317
|Gurriel Hou
|128
|476
|150
|74
|.315
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|T.Hernández Tor
|127
|490
|150
|83
|.306
|N.Lopez KC
|134
|433
|131
|68
|.303
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|109
|468
|141
|82
|.301
|Bogaerts Bos
|130
|480
|144
|82
|.300
|Mullins Bal
|142
|545
|163
|85
|.299
|Tucker Hou
|123
|447
|132
|76
|.295
|Bichette Tor
|143
|577
|169
|111
|.293
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; S.Perez, Kansas City, 44; Semien, Toronto, 39; Olson, Oakland, 35; Gallo, New York, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Judge, New York, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 110; J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; T.Hernández, Toronto, 103; Devers, Boston, 103; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 103; Olson, Oakland, 101; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 99; Seager, Seattle, 96; Alvarez, Houston, 95; 2 tied at 94.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 15-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Matz, Toronto, 12-7; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; Greinke, Houston, 11-6; Flexen, Seattle, 11-6.
