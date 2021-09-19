Trending:
The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 12:25 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 147 550 175 118 .318
Brantley Hou 116 454 143 68 .315
Gurriel Hou 131 491 154 77 .314
T.Hernández Tor 129 497 151 84 .304
Bogaerts Bos 132 489 148 84 .303
Mullins Bal 145 557 168 86 .302
N.Lopez KC 137 446 134 70 .300
Ti.Anderson ChW 111 476 143 85 .300
Tucker Hou 126 459 136 77 .296
Bichette Tor 145 585 172 112 .294

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 40; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 113; J.Abreu, Chicago, 111; T.Hernández, Toronto, 106; Devers, Boston, 104; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 104; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Seager, Seattle, 96; 2 tied at 95.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 15-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Montas, Oakland, 12-9.

