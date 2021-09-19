AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|147
|550
|175
|118
|.318
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|131
|491
|154
|77
|.314
|T.Hernández Tor
|129
|497
|151
|84
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|132
|489
|148
|84
|.303
|Mullins Bal
|145
|557
|168
|86
|.302
|N.Lopez KC
|137
|446
|134
|70
|.300
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|111
|476
|143
|85
|.300
|Tucker Hou
|126
|459
|136
|77
|.296
|Bichette Tor
|145
|585
|172
|112
|.294
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 40; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 113; J.Abreu, Chicago, 111; T.Hernández, Toronto, 106; Devers, Boston, 104; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 104; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Seager, Seattle, 96; 2 tied at 95.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 15-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Montas, Oakland, 12-9.
