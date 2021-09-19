NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|135
|542
|172
|92
|.317
|Soto Was
|137
|457
|144
|99
|.315
|B.Harper Phi
|127
|445
|140
|92
|.315
|N.Castellanos Cin
|126
|488
|150
|85
|.307
|A.Frazier SD
|142
|534
|164
|77
|.307
|Winker Cin
|110
|423
|129
|77
|.305
|Crawford SF
|125
|435
|131
|70
|.301
|Segura Phi
|120
|472
|141
|74
|.299
|Riley Atl
|145
|530
|158
|79
|.298
|F.Freeman Atl
|145
|548
|163
|109
|.297
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 39; Duvall, Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Báez, New York, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; 2 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 103; Arenado, St. Louis, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 93; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 91; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 88; Alonso, New York, 87; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 87.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 18-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 13-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments