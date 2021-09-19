Trending:
The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 12:25 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 135 542 172 92 .317
Soto Was 137 457 144 99 .315
B.Harper Phi 127 445 140 92 .315
N.Castellanos Cin 126 488 150 85 .307
A.Frazier SD 142 534 164 77 .307
Winker Cin 110 423 129 77 .305
Crawford SF 125 435 131 70 .301
Segura Phi 120 472 141 74 .299
Riley Atl 145 530 158 79 .298
F.Freeman Atl 145 548 163 109 .297

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 39; Duvall, Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Báez, New York, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 103; Arenado, St. Louis, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 93; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 91; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 88; Alonso, New York, 87; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 87.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 18-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 13-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.

