AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|148
|554
|178
|119
|.321
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|131
|491
|154
|77
|.314
|T.Hernández Tor
|130
|501
|152
|85
|.303
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|112
|481
|145
|86
|.301
|Mullins Bal
|146
|561
|169
|88
|.301
|Bogaerts Bos
|133
|492
|148
|84
|.301
|N.Lopez KC
|139
|453
|137
|72
|.302
|Tucker Hou
|127
|461
|137
|77
|.297
|France Sea
|139
|523
|154
|74
|.294
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 40; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Judge, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; S.Perez, Kansas City, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 106; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 97; Seager, Seattle, 96.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.
