The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 6:30 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 148 554 178 119 .321
Brantley Hou 116 454 143 68 .315
Gurriel Hou 131 491 154 77 .314
T.Hernández Tor 130 501 152 85 .303
Ti.Anderson ChW 112 481 145 86 .301
Mullins Bal 146 561 169 88 .301
Bogaerts Bos 133 492 148 84 .301
N.Lopez KC 139 453 137 72 .302
Tucker Hou 127 461 137 77 .297
France Sea 139 523 154 74 .294

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 40; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Judge, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; S.Perez, Kansas City, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 106; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 97; Seager, Seattle, 96.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

