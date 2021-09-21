NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|136
|547
|173
|93
|.316
|Soto Was
|139
|464
|146
|102
|.315
|N.Castellanos Cin
|128
|496
|155
|88
|.313
|B.Harper Phi
|129
|450
|140
|93
|.311
|A.Frazier SD
|143
|537
|165
|78
|.307
|Winker Cin
|110
|423
|129
|77
|.305
|Riley Atl
|147
|539
|162
|81
|.301
|F.Freeman Atl
|147
|557
|167
|111
|.300
|Crawford SF
|126
|438
|131
|70
|.299
|Segura Phi
|122
|480
|143
|74
|.298
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 39; Duvall, Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Votto, Cincinnati, 33; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 33; Báez, New York, 31; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; 2 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 107; Arenado, St. Louis, 101; Albies, Atlanta, 95; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 93; Votto, Cincinnati, 92; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 92; Riley, Atlanta, 92; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 88; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 88.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 18-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 13-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.
