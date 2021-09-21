On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021 12:44 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 136 547 173 93 .316
Soto Was 139 464 146 102 .315
N.Castellanos Cin 128 496 155 88 .313
B.Harper Phi 129 450 140 93 .311
A.Frazier SD 143 537 165 78 .307
Winker Cin 110 423 129 77 .305
Riley Atl 147 539 162 81 .301
F.Freeman Atl 147 557 167 111 .300
Crawford SF 126 438 131 70 .299
Segura Phi 122 480 143 74 .298

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 39; Duvall, Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Votto, Cincinnati, 33; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 33; Báez, New York, 31; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 107; Arenado, St. Louis, 101; Albies, Atlanta, 95; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 93; Votto, Cincinnati, 92; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 92; Riley, Atlanta, 92; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 88; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 88.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 18-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 13-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5.

