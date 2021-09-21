AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|149
|557
|178
|119
|.320
|Gurriel Hou
|132
|495
|157
|78
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|N.Lopez KC
|140
|457
|139
|73
|.304
|T.Hernández Tor
|131
|505
|153
|86
|.303
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|114
|490
|148
|88
|.302
|Mullins Bal
|147
|561
|169
|88
|.301
|Bogaerts Bos
|133
|492
|148
|84
|.301
|Tucker Hou
|128
|466
|138
|77
|.296
|France Sea
|140
|527
|155
|75
|.294
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Judge, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 107; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Seager, Seattle, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 98; 2 tied at 97.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.
