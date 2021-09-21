On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 12:44 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 149 557 178 119 .320
Gurriel Hou 132 495 157 78 .317
Brantley Hou 116 454 143 68 .315
N.Lopez KC 140 457 139 73 .304
T.Hernández Tor 131 505 153 86 .303
Ti.Anderson ChW 114 490 148 88 .302
Mullins Bal 147 561 169 88 .301
Bogaerts Bos 133 492 148 84 .301
Tucker Hou 128 466 138 77 .296
France Sea 140 527 155 75 .294

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Judge, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 107; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Seager, Seattle, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 98; 2 tied at 97.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

