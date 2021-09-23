AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|151
|564
|182
|120
|.323
|Gurriel Hou
|133
|499
|159
|80
|.319
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|Bogaerts Bos
|135
|497
|151
|86
|.304
|N.Lopez KC
|141
|461
|140
|73
|.304
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|114
|490
|148
|88
|.302
|Mullins Bal
|149
|570
|172
|88
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|133
|511
|154
|86
|.301
|Tucker Hou
|129
|470
|139
|78
|.296
|Bichette Tor
|149
|599
|175
|113
|.292
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 109; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 104; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Seager, Seattle, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 98.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.
