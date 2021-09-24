Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 1:07 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 152 569 183 120 .322
Gurriel Hou 135 508 161 80 .317
Brantley Hou 116 454 143 68 .315
Ti.Anderson ChW 115 494 151 90 .306
Bogaerts Bos 135 497 151 86 .304
N.Lopez KC 141 461 140 73 .304
T.Hernández Tor 134 515 156 88 .303
Mullins Bal 150 573 172 88 .300
Tucker Hou 131 475 140 79 .295
Bichette Tor 150 604 176 113 .291

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Seager, Seattle, 35; Haniger, Seattle, 35.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 110; Olson, Oakland, 105; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; Bichette, Toronto, 98.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Flexen, Seattle, 13-6; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives