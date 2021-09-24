AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|152
|569
|183
|120
|.322
|Gurriel Hou
|135
|508
|161
|80
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|115
|494
|151
|90
|.306
|Bogaerts Bos
|135
|497
|151
|86
|.304
|N.Lopez KC
|141
|461
|140
|73
|.304
|T.Hernández Tor
|134
|515
|156
|88
|.303
|Mullins Bal
|150
|573
|172
|88
|.300
|Tucker Hou
|131
|475
|140
|79
|.295
|Bichette Tor
|150
|604
|176
|113
|.291
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Seager, Seattle, 35; Haniger, Seattle, 35.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 110; Olson, Oakland, 105; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; Bichette, Toronto, 98.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Flexen, Seattle, 13-6; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.
