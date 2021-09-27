On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 4:05 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 138 515 163 80 .317
Guerrero Jr. Tor 155 581 183 120 .315
Brantley Hou 116 454 143 68 .315
Ti.Anderson ChW 118 506 153 91 .302
N.Lopez KC 145 477 144 74 .302
T.Hernández Tor 137 527 159 90 .302
Mullins Bal 153 578 173 89 .299
Bogaerts Bos 138 509 152 86 .299
Tucker Hou 134 485 141 80 .291
Bichette Tor 153 616 179 114 .291

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 43; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Judge, New York, 36; 3 tied at 35.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 117; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; 2 tied at 99.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Ray, Toronto, 13-6; Flexen, Seattle, 13-6; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 2021 Open Generation 5G Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island