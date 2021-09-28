Trending:
The Associated Press
September 28, 2021
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 142 571 184 99 .322
Soto Was 146 486 156 110 .321
B.Harper Phi 135 467 146 98 .313
N.Castellanos Cin 134 519 161 94 .310
A.Frazier SD 149 558 172 82 .308
Riley Atl 154 568 172 88 .303
Crawford SF 132 461 139 75 .302
F.Freeman Atl 154 583 175 117 .300
Segura Phi 128 502 148 76 .295
Goldschmidt StL 153 588 173 100 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 41; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 33; O’Neill, St. Louis, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 111; Arenado, St. Louis, 103; Albies, Atlanta, 103; M.Machado, San Diego, 101; Riley, Atlanta, 100; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 98; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 95; 2 tied at 93.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 13-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7.

