NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|142
|571
|184
|99
|.322
|Soto Was
|146
|486
|156
|110
|.321
|B.Harper Phi
|135
|467
|146
|98
|.313
|N.Castellanos Cin
|134
|519
|161
|94
|.310
|A.Frazier SD
|149
|558
|172
|82
|.308
|Riley Atl
|154
|568
|172
|88
|.303
|Crawford SF
|132
|461
|139
|75
|.302
|F.Freeman Atl
|154
|583
|175
|117
|.300
|Segura Phi
|128
|502
|148
|76
|.295
|Goldschmidt StL
|153
|588
|173
|100
|.294
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 41; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 33; O’Neill, St. Louis, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 111; Arenado, St. Louis, 103; Albies, Atlanta, 103; M.Machado, San Diego, 101; Riley, Atlanta, 100; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 98; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 95; 2 tied at 93.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 13-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7.
