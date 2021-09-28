AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Gurriel Hou
|138
|515
|163
|80
|.317
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|155
|581
|183
|120
|.315
|Brantley Hou
|116
|454
|143
|68
|.315
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|118
|506
|153
|91
|.302
|N.Lopez KC
|145
|477
|144
|74
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|137
|527
|159
|90
|.302
|Mullins Bal
|153
|578
|173
|89
|.299
|Bogaerts Bos
|138
|509
|152
|86
|.299
|France Sea
|147
|553
|163
|81
|.295
|Tucker Hou
|134
|485
|141
|80
|.291
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 43; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Judge, New York, 36; 2 tied at 35.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 117; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; 2 tied at 99.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; Ray, Toronto, 13-6; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5.
