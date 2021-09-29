Trending:
The Associated Press
September 29, 2021
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 143 576 187 100 .325
Soto Was 148 494 157 110 .318
B.Harper Phi 136 470 146 99 .311
N.Castellanos Cin 135 523 162 94 .310
A.Frazier SD 150 561 172 82 .307
Crawford SF 133 464 140 75 .302
Riley Atl 155 572 172 88 .301
F.Freeman Atl 155 586 176 117 .300
Reynolds Pit 154 547 162 90 .296
Goldschmidt StL 154 592 175 101 .296

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 41; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; O’Neill, St. Louis, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 111; Arenado, St. Louis, 105; Albies, Atlanta, 103; M.Machado, San Diego, 101; Riley, Atlanta, 100; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 98; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 95; Soto, Washington, 94.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 17-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 15-4; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-10; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7.

