NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|143
|576
|187
|100
|.325
|Soto Was
|148
|494
|157
|110
|.318
|B.Harper Phi
|136
|470
|146
|99
|.311
|N.Castellanos Cin
|135
|523
|162
|94
|.310
|A.Frazier SD
|150
|561
|172
|82
|.307
|Crawford SF
|133
|464
|140
|75
|.302
|Riley Atl
|155
|572
|172
|88
|.301
|F.Freeman Atl
|155
|586
|176
|117
|.300
|Reynolds Pit
|154
|547
|162
|90
|.296
|Goldschmidt StL
|154
|592
|175
|101
|.296
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 41; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; O’Neill, St. Louis, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 111; Arenado, St. Louis, 105; Albies, Atlanta, 103; M.Machado, San Diego, 101; Riley, Atlanta, 100; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 98; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 95; Soto, Washington, 94.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 17-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 15-4; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-10; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7.
