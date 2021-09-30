Trending:
The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 12:48 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 144 581 188 101 .324
Soto Was 148 494 157 110 .318
N.Castellanos Cin 135 523 162 94 .310
B.Harper Phi 137 474 146 99 .308
A.Frazier SD 151 566 174 83 .307
Riley Atl 156 577 174 89 .302
Crawford SF 134 468 141 75 .301
F.Freeman Atl 156 591 177 118 .299
Reynolds Pit 155 550 164 91 .298
Goldschmidt StL 155 594 175 101 .295

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 41; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Muncy, Los Angeles, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; O’Neill, St. Louis, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 112; Arenado, St. Louis, 105; M.Machado, San Diego, 103; Riley, Atlanta, 103; Albies, Atlanta, 103; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 98; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 95; Soto, Washington, 94.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 17-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 15-4; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-10; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6.

