AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Gurriel Hou
|140
|521
|165
|80
|.317
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|157
|588
|184
|120
|.313
|Brantley Hou
|117
|458
|143
|68
|.312
|N.Lopez KC
|147
|485
|146
|76
|.301
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|120
|515
|155
|92
|.301
|T.Hernández Tor
|139
|534
|159
|90
|.298
|Mullins Bal
|155
|586
|174
|89
|.297
|Bogaerts Bos
|140
|517
|153
|88
|.296
|Bichette Tor
|155
|624
|184
|117
|.295
|France Sea
|149
|560
|164
|82
|.293
Home Runs
S.Perez, Kansas City, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 44; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 38; Judge, New York, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; 4 tied at 35.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 121; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 106; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Bichette, Toronto, 101; Semien, Toronto, 101.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; Rodón, Chicago, 13-5; Ray, Toronto, 13-6; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-10; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-5.
