The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 12:48 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 140 521 165 80 .317
Guerrero Jr. Tor 157 588 184 120 .313
Brantley Hou 117 458 143 68 .312
N.Lopez KC 147 485 146 76 .301
Ti.Anderson ChW 120 515 155 92 .301
T.Hernández Tor 139 534 159 90 .298
Mullins Bal 155 586 174 89 .297
Bogaerts Bos 140 517 153 88 .296
Bichette Tor 155 624 184 117 .295
France Sea 149 560 164 82 .293

Home Runs

S.Perez, Kansas City, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 44; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 38; Judge, New York, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; 4 tied at 35.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 121; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 106; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Bichette, Toronto, 101; Semien, Toronto, 101.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; Rodón, Chicago, 13-5; Ray, Toronto, 13-6; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-10; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-5.

