Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|11
|13
|11
|4
|3
|
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Dickerson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.280
|1-Dyson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.206
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.201
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|10
|3
|7
|
|Hays lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.255
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Santander rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Severino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Toronto
|021
|220
|4_11
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|232
|300
|0_10
|14
|1
a-intentionally walked for McKenna in the 6th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th.
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (43), off Kremer; Jansen (8), off Kremer; Springer (17), off T.Wells; Santander (16), off Ryu; Hays (17), off Ryu; Hays (18), off Stripling; Mountcastle (27), off Stripling. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. (101), Jansen 2 (15), Lamb 3 (17), Springer 2 (37), Santander 2 (46), Martin (6), Hays 3 (59), McKenna 2 (10), Mountcastle (78), Severino (40). SF_Lamb.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bichette 2, Springer, Jansen); Baltimore 4 (Martin, Gutierrez 3). RISP_Toronto 3 for 12; Baltimore 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Martin.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|69
|4.11
|Stripling
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|44
|4.55
|Pearson, W, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|7.36
|Romano, S, 17-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.45
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|66
|7.55
|Diplán
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|5.49
|Tate, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.99
|T.Wells, L, 2-2, BS, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|35
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0, Tate 2-0, T.Wells 1-0. IBB_off Pearson (Mullins). WP_Pearson, Kremer.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:11.
