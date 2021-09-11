Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 11 13 11 4 3 Springer dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .261 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .317 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .290 Hernández rf-lf 4 3 3 0 0 1 .297 Dickerson cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .280 1-Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .217 Lamb 3b 2 1 2 3 1 0 .206 Jansen c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .201

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 14 10 3 7 Hays lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .255 Mountcastle dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .263 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .262 Santander rf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .247 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .276 Severino c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .241 McKenna cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .203 a-Mullins ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .302 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Martin ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .216 b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205

Toronto 021 220 4_11 13 1 Baltimore 232 300 0_10 14 1

a-intentionally walked for McKenna in the 6th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (43), off Kremer; Jansen (8), off Kremer; Springer (17), off T.Wells; Santander (16), off Ryu; Hays (17), off Ryu; Hays (18), off Stripling; Mountcastle (27), off Stripling. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. (101), Jansen 2 (15), Lamb 3 (17), Springer 2 (37), Santander 2 (46), Martin (6), Hays 3 (59), McKenna 2 (10), Mountcastle (78), Severino (40). SF_Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bichette 2, Springer, Jansen); Baltimore 4 (Martin, Gutierrez 3). RISP_Toronto 3 for 12; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martin.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 4 69 4.11 Stripling 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 44 4.55 Pearson, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 2 2 34 7.36 Romano, S, 17-18 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.45

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer 4 7 5 5 1 2 66 7.55 Diplán 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 19 5.49 Tate, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.99 T.Wells, L, 2-2, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 35 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0, Tate 2-0, T.Wells 1-0. IBB_off Pearson (Mullins). WP_Pearson, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:11.

