Sports News

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 8:08 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 11 13 11 4 3
Springer dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .261
Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .317
Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .290
Hernández rf-lf 4 3 3 0 0 1 .297
Dickerson cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258
Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .280
1-Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .217
Lamb 3b 2 1 2 3 1 0 .206
Jansen c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .201
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 14 10 3 7
Hays lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .255
Mountcastle dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .262
Santander rf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .247
Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .276
Severino c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .241
McKenna cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .203
a-Mullins ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211
Martin ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .216
b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Toronto 021 220 4_11 13 1
Baltimore 232 300 0_10 14 1

a-intentionally walked for McKenna in the 6th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (43), off Kremer; Jansen (8), off Kremer; Springer (17), off T.Wells; Santander (16), off Ryu; Hays (17), off Ryu; Hays (18), off Stripling; Mountcastle (27), off Stripling. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. (101), Jansen 2 (15), Lamb 3 (17), Springer 2 (37), Santander 2 (46), Martin (6), Hays 3 (59), McKenna 2 (10), Mountcastle (78), Severino (40). SF_Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bichette 2, Springer, Jansen); Baltimore 4 (Martin, Gutierrez 3). RISP_Toronto 3 for 12; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martin.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 4 69 4.11
Stripling 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 44 4.55
Pearson, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 2 2 34 7.36
Romano, S, 17-18 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.45
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer 4 7 5 5 1 2 66 7.55
Diplán 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 19 5.49
Tate, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.99
T.Wells, L, 2-2, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 35 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0, Tate 2-0, T.Wells 1-0. IBB_off Pearson (Mullins). WP_Pearson, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:11.

Related Topics
