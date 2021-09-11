Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 11 13 11 Totals 36 10 14 10 Springer dh 5 1 2 2 Hays lf 5 2 2 3 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Mountcastle dh 5 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 Santander rf 4 3 3 2 Hernández rf-lf 4 3 3 0 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 Dickerson cf 3 1 0 0 Severino c 4 1 3 1 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 McKenna cf 3 0 1 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 3 Mullins ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 0 Lamb 3b 2 1 2 3 Martin ss 3 0 0 1 Jansen c 4 1 1 2 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0

Toronto 021 220 4 — 11 Baltimore 232 300 0 — 10

E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), Guerrero Jr. (43), Jansen (8), Springer (17), Santander (16), Hays 2 (18), Mountcastle (27). SF_Lamb (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 4 Stripling 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 Pearson W,1-1 2 1 0 0 2 2 Romano S,17-18 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Kremer 4 7 5 5 1 2 Diplán 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Tate H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0 T.Wells L,2-2 BS,2-4 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 1

Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Pearson, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:11.

