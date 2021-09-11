Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|11
|11
|11
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|4
|1
|
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mancini 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hays lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jones 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martin ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|(11)
|—
|11
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|1
|—
|2
E_Bichette (24). LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Santander (23), Martin (2). HR_Bichette (23), Kirk (8), Semien (39), Hernández (26), Mullins (29). SF_Valera (1). S_Valera (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hatch
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards W,7-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin L,2-9
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Scott
|
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Barreda
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
Akin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hatch (Mancini). WP_Hatch.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:28. A_10,219 (45,971).
