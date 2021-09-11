Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 11 11 11 Totals 26 2 4 1
Springer dh 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1
Semien 2b 4 1 1 3 Mancini 1b 2 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 0 Santander dh 3 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 Hays lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf-lf 4 2 2 3 Stewart rf 3 0 1 0
Kirk c 3 1 1 2 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss-2b 3 0 0 0
Dyson pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Jones 2b 2 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 2 1 1 0 Martin ss 1 1 1 0
Valera 3b 2 0 0 1 Gutierrez 3b 2 0 0 0
Wynns c 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 (11) 11
Baltimore 001 000 1 2

E_Bichette (24). LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Santander (23), Martin (2). HR_Bichette (23), Kirk (8), Semien (39), Hernández (26), Mullins (29). SF_Valera (1). S_Valera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Hatch 4 3 1 1 2 3
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1
Richards W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castro 1 1 1 0 0 1
Baltimore
Akin L,2-9 6 3 3 3 2 3
Scott 1-3 6 6 6 0 0
Barreda 2-3 2 2 2 2 0

Akin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hatch (Mancini). WP_Hatch.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:28. A_10,219 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes