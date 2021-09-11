Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 11 11 11 Totals 26 2 4 1 Springer dh 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 Semien 2b 4 1 1 3 Mancini 1b 2 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 0 Santander dh 3 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 Hays lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf-lf 4 2 2 3 Stewart rf 3 0 1 0 Kirk c 3 1 1 2 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss-2b 3 0 0 0 Dyson pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Jones 2b 2 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 2 1 1 0 Martin ss 1 1 1 0 Valera 3b 2 0 0 1 Gutierrez 3b 2 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0

Toronto 000 000 (11) — 11 Baltimore 001 000 1 — 2

E_Bichette (24). LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Santander (23), Martin (2). HR_Bichette (23), Kirk (8), Semien (39), Hernández (26), Mullins (29). SF_Valera (1). S_Valera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Hatch 4 3 1 1 2 3 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 Richards W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castro 1 1 1 0 0 1

Baltimore Akin L,2-9 6 3 3 3 2 3 Scott 1-3 6 6 6 0 0 Barreda 2-3 2 2 2 2 0

Akin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hatch (Mancini). WP_Hatch.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:28. A_10,219 (45,971).

