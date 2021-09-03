Toronto 11, Oakland 10

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|11
|10
|3
|5
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Marte cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Bolt cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.224
|Canha rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|Kemp lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|11
|10
|11
|3
|11
|
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hernández rf-cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.295
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|1-Dyson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.273
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|b-Dickerson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|K.Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|a-Valera ph-3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Oakland
|200
|022
|202_10
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|200
|063_11
|10
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for K.Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Grichuk in the 8th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.
E_Bichette (22). LOB_Oakland 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Chapman (13), Olson (31), Lowrie (25), Bichette (24), Springer 2 (14). HR_Kemp (6), off Manoah; Canha (15), off Romano; Hernández (23), off Manaea; Gurriel Jr. (15), off Petit; Semien (34), off Romo. RBIs_Chapman 3 (66), Olson 2 (89), Kemp 3 (27), Canha 2 (49), Hernández 2 (89), Guerrero Jr. (97), Kirk (17), Gurriel Jr. 4 (60), Semien 3 (81).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp 2, Chapman, Gomes); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Semien). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Toronto 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Semien. GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Toronto 1 (K.Smith, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|86
|3.91
|Trivino
|
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|24
|3.12
|Petit, BS, 2-7
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|3.26
|Romo, L, 1-1, BS, 2-5
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|3.63
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|5
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
|89
|3.63
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.50
|Pearson
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|21
|10.80
|Saucedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.50
|Romano, W, 7-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|2.47
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-3. HBP_Manoah 2 (Harrison,Marte), Trivino (Bichette).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:06. A_14,843 (53,506).
