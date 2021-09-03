Toronto 11, Oakland 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 11 10 3 5 Harrison 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .300 Marte cf 2 2 1 0 0 0 .346 Bolt cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .104 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .276 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .254 Chapman 3b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .224 Canha rf 4 2 1 2 1 0 .237 Kemp lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .261 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 11 10 11 3 11 Springer dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .269 Semien 2b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .266 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .316 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Hernández rf-cf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .295 Kirk c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .259 1-Dyson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .273 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238 b-Dickerson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 K.Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .120 a-Valera ph-3b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .240

Oakland 200 022 202_10 11 0 Toronto 000 200 063_11 10 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for K.Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Grichuk in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Bichette (22). LOB_Oakland 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Chapman (13), Olson (31), Lowrie (25), Bichette (24), Springer 2 (14). HR_Kemp (6), off Manoah; Canha (15), off Romano; Hernández (23), off Manaea; Gurriel Jr. (15), off Petit; Semien (34), off Romo. RBIs_Chapman 3 (66), Olson 2 (89), Kemp 3 (27), Canha 2 (49), Hernández 2 (89), Guerrero Jr. (97), Kirk (17), Gurriel Jr. 4 (60), Semien 3 (81).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp 2, Chapman, Gomes); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Semien). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Toronto 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Semien. GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Toronto 1 (K.Smith, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 7 5 2 2 0 9 86 3.91 Trivino 2-3 1 4 4 2 1 24 3.12 Petit, BS, 2-7 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 3.26 Romo, L, 1-1, BS, 2-5 0 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.63

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah 5 5 6 6 3 2 89 3.63 Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.50 Pearson 1 3 2 1 0 0 21 10.80 Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.50 Romano, W, 7-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 2.47

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-3. HBP_Manoah 2 (Harrison,Marte), Trivino (Bichette).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:06. A_14,843 (53,506).

