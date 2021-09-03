Trending:
Toronto 11, Oakland 10

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:31 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 10 11 10 3 5
Harrison 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .300
Marte cf 2 2 1 0 0 0 .346
Bolt cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .104
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .276
Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .254
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .224
Canha rf 4 2 1 2 1 0 .237
Kemp lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .261
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 11 10 11 3 11
Springer dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .269
Semien 2b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .266
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .316
Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .286
Hernández rf-cf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .295
Kirk c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .259
1-Dyson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .273
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
b-Dickerson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
K.Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .120
a-Valera ph-3b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .240
Oakland 200 022 202_10 11 0
Toronto 000 200 063_11 10 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for K.Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Grichuk in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Bichette (22). LOB_Oakland 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Chapman (13), Olson (31), Lowrie (25), Bichette (24), Springer 2 (14). HR_Kemp (6), off Manoah; Canha (15), off Romano; Hernández (23), off Manaea; Gurriel Jr. (15), off Petit; Semien (34), off Romo. RBIs_Chapman 3 (66), Olson 2 (89), Kemp 3 (27), Canha 2 (49), Hernández 2 (89), Guerrero Jr. (97), Kirk (17), Gurriel Jr. 4 (60), Semien 3 (81).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp 2, Chapman, Gomes); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Semien). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Toronto 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Semien. GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Toronto 1 (K.Smith, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 7 5 2 2 0 9 86 3.91
Trivino 2-3 1 4 4 2 1 24 3.12
Petit, BS, 2-7 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 3.26
Romo, L, 1-1, BS, 2-5 0 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.63
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah 5 5 6 6 3 2 89 3.63
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.50
Pearson 1 3 2 1 0 0 21 10.80
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.50
Romano, W, 7-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 2.47

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-3. HBP_Manoah 2 (Harrison,Marte), Trivino (Bichette).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:06. A_14,843 (53,506).

