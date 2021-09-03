Toronto 11, Oakland 10

Oakland Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 34 11 10 11 Harrison 2b 4 2 2 0 Springer dh 5 1 2 0 Marte cf 2 2 1 0 Semien 2b 5 1 1 3 Bolt cf 2 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0 Hernández rf-cf 3 2 1 2 Chapman 3b 5 0 2 3 Kirk c 3 0 0 1 Canha rf 4 2 1 2 Dyson pr 0 1 0 0 Kemp lf 5 1 2 3 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 4 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 K.Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 Valera ph-3b 1 2 1 0

Oakland 200 022 202 — 10 Toronto 000 200 063 — 11

E_Bichette (22). DP_Oakland 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Chapman (13), Olson (31), Lowrie (25), Bichette (24), Springer 2 (14). HR_Kemp (6), Canha (15), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (15), Semien (34).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea 7 5 2 2 0 9 Trivino 2-3 1 4 4 2 1 Petit BS,2-7 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Romo L,1-1 BS,2-5 0 3 3 3 0 0

Toronto Manoah 5 5 6 6 3 2 Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pearson 1 3 2 1 0 0 Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romano W,7-1 1 2 2 2 0 2

Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Manoah pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Manoah 2 (Harrison,Marte), Trivino (Bichette).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:06. A_14,843 (53,506).

