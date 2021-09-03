Trending:
Toronto 11, Oakland 10

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 34 11 10 11
Harrison 2b 4 2 2 0 Springer dh 5 1 2 0
Marte cf 2 2 1 0 Semien 2b 5 1 1 3
Bolt cf 2 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0
Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0 Hernández rf-cf 3 2 1 2
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 3 Kirk c 3 0 0 1
Canha rf 4 2 1 2 Dyson pr 0 1 0 0
Kemp lf 5 1 2 3 Jansen c 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 4
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson ph-rf 1 0 0 0
K.Smith 3b 2 0 0 0
Valera ph-3b 1 2 1 0
Oakland 200 022 202 10
Toronto 000 200 063 11

E_Bichette (22). DP_Oakland 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Chapman (13), Olson (31), Lowrie (25), Bichette (24), Springer 2 (14). HR_Kemp (6), Canha (15), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (15), Semien (34).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 7 5 2 2 0 9
Trivino 2-3 1 4 4 2 1
Petit BS,2-7 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Romo L,1-1 BS,2-5 0 3 3 3 0 0
Toronto
Manoah 5 5 6 6 3 2
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pearson 1 3 2 1 0 0
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano W,7-1 1 2 2 2 0 2

Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Manoah pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Manoah 2 (Harrison,Marte), Trivino (Bichette).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:06. A_14,843 (53,506).

