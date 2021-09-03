Toronto 11, Oakland 10

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|11
|10
|
|Totals
|34
|11
|10
|11
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marte cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Bolt cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf-cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Canha rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Dyson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dickerson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valera ph-3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|200
|022
|202
|—
|10
|Toronto
|000
|200
|063
|—
|11
E_Bichette (22). DP_Oakland 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Chapman (13), Olson (31), Lowrie (25), Bichette (24), Springer 2 (14). HR_Kemp (6), Canha (15), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (15), Semien (34).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Trivino
|
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Petit BS,2-7
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Romo L,1-1 BS,2-5
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|5
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pearson
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Saucedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano W,7-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Manoah pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Manoah 2 (Harrison,Marte), Trivino (Bichette).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:06. A_14,843 (53,506).
