Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|22
|19
|22
|8
|8
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|a-Dickerson ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Semien 2b-ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.319
|d-McGuire ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hernández rf
|3
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.301
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Gurriel Jr. lf-1b
|3
|5
|2
|7
|3
|1
|.283
|Grichuk cf-rf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Jansen c
|6
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.220
|Valera 3b-2b
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.242
|Lamb 1b-3b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.206
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|3
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Stewart rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Hays rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Santander dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Urías 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|b-Jones ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|McKenna lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|c-Martin ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.184
|Toronto
|51(10)
|024
|000_22
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|031
|001
|200_7
|8
|0
a-singled for Bichette in the 6th. b-struck out for Urías in the 6th. c-singled for Mateo in the 6th. d-grounded out for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Grichuk (23), Jansen 3 (11), Valera (5), Hays (22). HR_Gurriel Jr. (18), off Lowther; Guerrero Jr. (44), off Lowther; Lamb (7), off Watkins; Hernández (27), off Watkins; Gurriel Jr. (19), off Baumann; Mountcastle (28), off Matz; Santander (17), off Matz; Wynns (3), off Thornton. RBIs_Hernández 5 (102), Gurriel Jr. 7 (78), Guerrero Jr. (102), Jansen 4 (19), Valera 3 (10), Lamb (18), Grichuk (80), Gutierrez (16), Wynns 3 (13), Mountcastle (79), Santander (47), Hays (60).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Lamb, Valera, Dickerson); Baltimore 1 (Jones). RISP_Toronto 8 for 15; Baltimore 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gutierrez.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 12-7
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|103
|3.87
|Thornton
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|49
|4.78
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lowther, L, 0-2
|2
|
|4
|7
|7
|3
|4
|53
|9.92
|Watkins
|
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|0
|23
|8.75
|Baumann
|3
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|67
|8.10
|Hanhold
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|34
|10.80
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.40
|Abad
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Watkins 1-1, Hanhold 2-2. HBP_Lowther (Hernández), Baumann (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:26. A_8,474 (45,971).
