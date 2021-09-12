On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:56 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 22 19 22 8 8
Bichette ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .293
a-Dickerson ph-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Semien 2b-ss 5 2 1 0 1 1 .272
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 3 1 1 2 0 .319
d-McGuire ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Hernández rf 3 4 2 5 0 0 .301
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Gurriel Jr. lf-1b 3 5 2 7 3 1 .283
Grichuk cf-rf 6 1 3 1 0 0 .247
Jansen c 6 2 4 4 0 0 .220
Valera 3b-2b 6 0 2 3 0 2 .242
Lamb 1b-3b 5 2 1 1 1 3 .206
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 8 7 3 10
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Stewart rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .205
Mountcastle 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .264
Hays rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Santander dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .249
Urías 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .275
b-Jones ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .164
McKenna lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Mateo ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .280
c-Martin ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .205
Wynns c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .184
Toronto 51(10) 024 000_22 19 0
Baltimore 031 001 200_7 8 0

a-singled for Bichette in the 6th. b-struck out for Urías in the 6th. c-singled for Mateo in the 6th. d-grounded out for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Grichuk (23), Jansen 3 (11), Valera (5), Hays (22). HR_Gurriel Jr. (18), off Lowther; Guerrero Jr. (44), off Lowther; Lamb (7), off Watkins; Hernández (27), off Watkins; Gurriel Jr. (19), off Baumann; Mountcastle (28), off Matz; Santander (17), off Matz; Wynns (3), off Thornton. RBIs_Hernández 5 (102), Gurriel Jr. 7 (78), Guerrero Jr. (102), Jansen 4 (19), Valera 3 (10), Lamb (18), Grichuk (80), Gutierrez (16), Wynns 3 (13), Mountcastle (79), Santander (47), Hays (60).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Lamb, Valera, Dickerson); Baltimore 1 (Jones). RISP_Toronto 8 for 15; Baltimore 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gutierrez.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 12-7 6 6 5 5 2 6 103 3.87
Thornton 2 2 2 2 1 4 49 4.78
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lowther, L, 0-2 2 4 7 7 3 4 53 9.92
Watkins 1-3 7 7 7 1 0 23 8.75
Baumann 3 4 6 6 2 2 67 8.10
Hanhold 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 34 10.80
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.40
Abad 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Watkins 1-1, Hanhold 2-2. HBP_Lowther (Hernández), Baumann (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:26. A_8,474 (45,971).

