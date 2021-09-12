Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|45
|22
|19
|22
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stewart rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Semien 2b-ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Hays rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McGuire ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|3
|4
|2
|5
|Urías 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grriel Jr. lf-1b
|3
|5
|2
|7
|McKenna lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Martin ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Valera 3b-2b
|6
|0
|2
|3
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lamb 1b-3b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Toronto
|51(10)
|024
|000
|—
|22
|Baltimore
|031
|001
|200
|—
|7
LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Grichuk (23), Jansen 3 (11), Valera (5), Hays (22). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (19), Guerrero Jr. (44), Lamb (7), Hernández (27), Mountcastle (28), Santander (17), Wynns (3).
|Toronto
|Matz W,12-7
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Thornton
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Lowther L,0-2
|2
|
|4
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Watkins
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|0
|Baumann
|3
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Hanhold
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Abad
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lowther pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Baumann pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Lowther (Hernández), Baumann (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:26. A_8,474 (45,971).
