On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:56 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 22 19 22 Totals 35 7 8 7
Bichette ss 4 2 2 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson ph-lf 3 1 1 0 Stewart rf 1 1 0 0
Semien 2b-ss 5 2 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 1 2 1
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 3 1 1 Hays rf-lf 4 0 1 1
McGuire ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Santander dh 3 2 1 1
Hernández rf 3 4 2 5 Urías 2b 1 1 0 0
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Jones ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Grriel Jr. lf-1b 3 5 2 7 McKenna lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 6 1 3 1 Mateo ss 2 1 1 0
Jansen c 6 2 4 4 Martin ph-ss 2 0 1 0
Valera 3b-2b 6 0 2 3 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 1
Lamb 1b-3b 5 2 1 1 Wynns c 4 1 2 3
Toronto 51(10) 024 000 22
Baltimore 031 001 200 7

LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Grichuk (23), Jansen 3 (11), Valera (5), Hays (22). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (19), Guerrero Jr. (44), Lamb (7), Hernández (27), Mountcastle (28), Santander (17), Wynns (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz W,12-7 6 6 5 5 2 6
Thornton 2 2 2 2 1 4
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Lowther L,0-2 2 4 7 7 3 4
Watkins 1-3 7 7 7 1 0
Baumann 3 4 6 6 2 2
Hanhold 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1
Abad 1 1 0 0 0 1

Lowther pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Baumann pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lowther (Hernández), Baumann (Hernández).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:26. A_8,474 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes