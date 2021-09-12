Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 22 19 22 Totals 35 7 8 7 Bichette ss 4 2 2 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 3 1 1 0 Stewart rf 1 1 0 0 Semien 2b-ss 5 2 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 3 1 1 Hays rf-lf 4 0 1 1 McGuire ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Santander dh 3 2 1 1 Hernández rf 3 4 2 5 Urías 2b 1 1 0 0 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Jones ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Grriel Jr. lf-1b 3 5 2 7 McKenna lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 6 1 3 1 Mateo ss 2 1 1 0 Jansen c 6 2 4 4 Martin ph-ss 2 0 1 0 Valera 3b-2b 6 0 2 3 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 1 Lamb 1b-3b 5 2 1 1 Wynns c 4 1 2 3

Toronto 51(10) 024 000 — 22 Baltimore 031 001 200 — 7

LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Grichuk (23), Jansen 3 (11), Valera (5), Hays (22). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (19), Guerrero Jr. (44), Lamb (7), Hernández (27), Mountcastle (28), Santander (17), Wynns (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz W,12-7 6 6 5 5 2 6 Thornton 2 2 2 2 1 4 Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Lowther L,0-2 2 4 7 7 3 4 Watkins 1-3 7 7 7 1 0 Baumann 3 4 6 6 2 2 Hanhold 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1 Abad 1 1 0 0 0 1

Lowther pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Baumann pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lowther (Hernández), Baumann (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:26. A_8,474 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.