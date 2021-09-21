Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walls pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Valera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|001
|011
|010
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (25), Zunino (11). HR_Gurriel Jr. (21). SF_Bichette (4).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah W,7-2
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|6
|7
|Mayza H,18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Romano S,20-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Anderson L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wacha
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
HBP_Manoah (Meadows). WP_Rasmussen.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:19. A_9,888 (25,000).
