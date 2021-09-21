Trending:
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 29 2 5 2
Springer dh 3 1 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1
Semien 2b 3 1 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 0 1 1 Walls pr 0 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 1 1 Meadows dh 1 0 0 0
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 Arozarena ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 2 1 Margot lf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson cf 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 2 0
Valera 3b 4 0 0 1 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0
Toronto 001 011 010 4
Tampa Bay 010 010 000 2

DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (25), Zunino (11). HR_Gurriel Jr. (21). SF_Bichette (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah W,7-2 6 5 2 2 6 7
Mayza H,18 1 0 0 0 0 1
Richards H,6 1 0 0 0 2 0
Romano S,20-21 1 0 0 0 3 2
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 5 4 2 2 1 3
Anderson L,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Wacha 3 3 1 1 0 4

HBP_Manoah (Meadows). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_9,888 (25,000).

