Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 10 5
Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 Springer dh 4 0 1 0
Mountcastle dh 3 1 1 1 Semien 2b 3 1 1 1
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 Bichette ss 4 2 1 0
Urías 3b-ss 4 1 1 0 Hernández cf-rf 3 1 1 1
Santander rf 4 1 1 0 Kirk c 3 0 1 0
Mateo ss-2b 3 1 1 0 Dickerson rf 3 1 1 0
Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 0 0 0 1
Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 2 2
Wynns c 2 0 1 1 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Valera 3b 3 0 1 0
Smith 3b 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 020 001 100 4
Toronto 100 300 01x 5

DP_Baltimore 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Mateo (7), Mancini (29), Valera (3), Gurriel Jr. (23). HR_Semien (33). SB_Bichette (21), Dickerson (2), Semien (14). SF_Grichuk (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Harvey 4 6 4 4 1 0
Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Scott 1 2 0 0 0 0
López 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tate L,0-5 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Diplán 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Matz 5 5 2 2 4 5
Saucedo H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Soria BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Mayza W,5-2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Romano S,15-16 1 0 0 0 0 2

Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Tate (Hernández). WP_Matz.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:05. A_14,262 (53,506).

