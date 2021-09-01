Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|10
|5
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Urías 3b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dickerson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gutierrez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|020
|001
|100
|—
|4
|Toronto
|100
|300
|01x
|—
|5
DP_Baltimore 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Mateo (7), Mancini (29), Valera (3), Gurriel Jr. (23). HR_Semien (33). SB_Bichette (21), Dickerson (2), Semien (14). SF_Grichuk (4).
|Baltimore
|Harvey
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Scott
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate L,0-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Diplán
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Matz
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Saucedo H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Soria BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mayza W,5-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romano S,15-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Tate (Hernández). WP_Matz.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:05. A_14,262 (53,506).
