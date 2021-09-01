Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 10 5 Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 Springer dh 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle dh 3 1 1 1 Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 Bichette ss 4 2 1 0 Urías 3b-ss 4 1 1 0 Hernández cf-rf 3 1 1 1 Santander rf 4 1 1 0 Kirk c 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss-2b 3 1 1 0 Dickerson rf 3 1 1 0 Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 0 0 0 1 Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 2 2 Wynns c 2 0 1 1 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Valera 3b 3 0 1 0 Smith 3b 0 0 0 0

Baltimore 020 001 100 — 4 Toronto 100 300 01x — 5

DP_Baltimore 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Mateo (7), Mancini (29), Valera (3), Gurriel Jr. (23). HR_Semien (33). SB_Bichette (21), Dickerson (2), Semien (14). SF_Grichuk (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Harvey 4 6 4 4 1 0 Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 Scott 1 2 0 0 0 0 López 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tate L,0-5 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Diplán 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto Matz 5 5 2 2 4 5 Saucedo H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Soria BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Mayza W,5-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Romano S,15-16 1 0 0 0 0 2

Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Tate (Hernández). WP_Matz.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:05. A_14,262 (53,506).

