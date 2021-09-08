On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 11:22 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 7 5 11 13
Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
a-Grichuk ph-cf-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Semien 2b 3 1 2 2 2 1 .272
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .320
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Hernández rf-lf 3 0 1 1 2 2 .292
Kirk dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .276
1-Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Lamb 3b 3 1 0 1 1 2 .202
Jansen c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .191
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 10
Gardner cf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .217
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Stanton dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .268
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Gallo lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .198
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Odor 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .206
c-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .234
b-Torres ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Toronto 000 300 111_6 7 0
New York 000 030 000_3 7 1

a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Velazquez in the 7th. c-struck out for Odor in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.

E_Velazquez (3). LOB_Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B_Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (41), off Chapman; Gardner (7), off Manoah. RBIs_Semien 2 (90), Hernández (94), Lamb (14), Guerrero Jr. (99), Gardner 3 (29). SB_Hernández (11). SF_Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Hernández 3, Semien 2, Gurriel Jr., Lamb); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Sánchez, Rizzo). RISP_Toronto 3 for 13; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Lamb, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 101 3.71
Richards, W, 6-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.36
Cimber, H, 6 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 23 1.69
Romano, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gil 3 1-3 1 3 3 7 6 91 1.42
Luetge 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 36 2.74
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.65
Holmes, L, 3-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.30
Green 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.12
Chapman 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 24 3.86
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.62

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Luetge 3-3, Peralta 2-0. WP_Gil, Luetge, Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:54. A_25,873 (47,309).

