Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|11
|13
|
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Grichuk ph-cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.320
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.292
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|1-Dyson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.202
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.191
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.217
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.198
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Odor 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|c-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|b-Torres ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Toronto
|000
|300
|111_6
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|000_3
|7
|1
a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Velazquez in the 7th. c-struck out for Odor in the 9th.
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.
E_Velazquez (3). LOB_Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B_Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (41), off Chapman; Gardner (7), off Manoah. RBIs_Semien 2 (90), Hernández (94), Lamb (14), Guerrero Jr. (99), Gardner 3 (29). SB_Hernández (11). SF_Lamb.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Hernández 3, Semien 2, Gurriel Jr., Lamb); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Sánchez, Rizzo). RISP_Toronto 3 for 13; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Sánchez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Lamb, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|101
|3.71
|Richards, W, 6-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.36
|Cimber, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.69
|Romano, S, 16-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.50
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gil
|3
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|7
|6
|91
|1.42
|Luetge
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|2.74
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.65
|Holmes, L, 3-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.30
|Green
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.12
|Chapman
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|3.86
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Luetge 3-3, Peralta 2-0. WP_Gil, Luetge, Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:54. A_25,873 (47,309).
