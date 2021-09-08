Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 6 7 5 Totals 33 3 7 3 Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 5 1 1 3 Grichuk ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 3 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1 Stanton dh 4 0 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf-lf 3 0 1 1 Gallo lf 2 1 1 0 Kirk dh 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Odor 3b 2 1 0 0 Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 1 0 1 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 2 1 0 0 Torres ph-ss 1 0 0 0

Toronto 000 300 111 — 6 New York 000 030 000 — 3

E_Velazquez (3). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B_Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (41), Gardner (7). SB_Hernández (11). SF_Lamb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 Richards W,6-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cimber H,6 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Romano S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York Gil 3 1-3 1 3 3 7 6 Luetge 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Holmes L,3-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Green 1 2 1 1 0 2 Chapman 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Gil, Luetge, Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:54. A_25,873 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.