Sports News

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 11:22 pm
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 6 7 5 Totals 33 3 7 3
Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 5 1 1 3
Grichuk ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
Semien 2b 3 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1 Stanton dh 4 0 2 0
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf-lf 3 0 1 1 Gallo lf 2 1 1 0
Kirk dh 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Odor 3b 2 1 0 0
Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 3 1 0 1 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0
Jansen c 2 1 0 0 Torres ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 300 111 6
New York 000 030 000 3

E_Velazquez (3). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B_Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (41), Gardner (7). SB_Hernández (11). SF_Lamb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 4
Richards W,6-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cimber H,6 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Romano S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Gil 3 1-3 1 3 3 7 6
Luetge 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Holmes L,3-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Green 1 2 1 1 0 2
Chapman 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Gil, Luetge, Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:54. A_25,873 (47,309).

