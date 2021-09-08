Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Grichuk ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Odor 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torres ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|300
|111
|—
|6
|New York
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
E_Velazquez (3). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B_Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (41), Gardner (7). SB_Hernández (11). SF_Lamb (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Richards W,6-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cimber H,6
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romano S,16-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gil
|3
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|7
|6
|Luetge
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes L,3-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Green
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chapman
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Gil, Luetge, Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:54. A_25,873 (47,309).
