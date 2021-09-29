Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 34 6 10 6
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 2 3 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 2
Judge rf 3 0 0 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 2 3 2
Gallo lf 2 1 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0
Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 2 3 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Urshela ss 4 1 1 1 Dyson lf 0 0 0 0
Gardner cf 2 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 1 2 0
Voit ph 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Wade cf 1 0 0 0
Higashioka c 3 0 1 2
New York 000 021 200 5
Toronto 211 010 01x 6

LOB_New York 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Torres (21), Gardner (16), LeMahieu (24), Springer 2 (18), Bichette (27), Espinal (11), Guerrero Jr. (27). HR_Semien (44), Bichette 2 (28). SF_Judge (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole 6 9 5 5 0 6
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holmes L,5-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Berríos 6 4 3 3 0 7
Mayza BS,1-4 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Cimber W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romano S,22-23 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Mayza (Gallo). WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:52. A_29,601 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time