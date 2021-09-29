Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dyson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|021
|200
|—
|5
|Toronto
|211
|010
|01x
|—
|6
LOB_New York 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Torres (21), Gardner (16), LeMahieu (24), Springer 2 (18), Bichette (27), Espinal (11), Guerrero Jr. (27). HR_Semien (44), Bichette 2 (28). SF_Judge (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|6
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|6
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes L,5-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Mayza BS,1-4
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Cimber W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,22-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Mayza (Gallo). WP_Mayza.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:52. A_29,601 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments