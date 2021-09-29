Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|0
|10
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|b-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Urshela ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Wade cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.188
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|0
|8
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dyson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|New York
|000
|021
|200_5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|211
|010
|01x_6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Gardner in the 7th. b-struck out for Gallo in the 9th.
LOB_New York 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Torres (21), Gardner (16), LeMahieu (24), Springer 2 (18), Bichette (27), Espinal (11), Guerrero Jr. (27). HR_Semien (44), off Cole; Bichette (27), off Cole; Bichette (28), off Holmes. RBIs_Urshela (48), Gardner (37), Judge (95), Higashioka 2 (29), Semien 2 (101), Springer (41), Bichette 2 (101), Guerrero Jr. (106). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Higashioka, Wade); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Hernández). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Urshela, Hernández, Semien.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|6
|96
|3.23
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.22
|Holmes, L, 5-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.73
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|7
|98
|3.52
|Mayza, BS, 1-4
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|3.40
|Cimber, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.25
|Romano, S, 22-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. HBP_Mayza (Gallo). WP_Mayza.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:52. A_29,601 (53,506).
