Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 0 10 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Judge rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .285 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Gallo lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .199 b-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Torres 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .261 Urshela ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Gardner cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .223 a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Wade cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Higashioka c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .188

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 0 8 Springer cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .246 Semien 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .313 Bichette ss 4 2 3 2 0 1 .295 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .298 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Dyson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Espinal 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .292 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253

New York 000 021 200_5 7 0 Toronto 211 010 01x_6 10 0

a-struck out for Gardner in the 7th. b-struck out for Gallo in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Torres (21), Gardner (16), LeMahieu (24), Springer 2 (18), Bichette (27), Espinal (11), Guerrero Jr. (27). HR_Semien (44), off Cole; Bichette (27), off Cole; Bichette (28), off Holmes. RBIs_Urshela (48), Gardner (37), Judge (95), Higashioka 2 (29), Semien 2 (101), Springer (41), Bichette 2 (101), Guerrero Jr. (106). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Higashioka, Wade); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Hernández). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Urshela, Hernández, Semien.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 9 5 5 0 6 96 3.23 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.22 Holmes, L, 5-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 1.73

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 6 4 3 3 0 7 98 3.52 Mayza, BS, 1-4 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 20 3.40 Cimber, W, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.25 Romano, S, 22-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. HBP_Mayza (Gallo). WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:52. A_29,601 (53,506).

