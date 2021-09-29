Trending:
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:17 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 0 10
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Judge rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .285
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Gallo lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .199
b-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Torres 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .261
Urshela ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Gardner cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .223
a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Wade cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Higashioka c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .188
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 0 8
Springer cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .246
Semien 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .313
Bichette ss 4 2 3 2 0 1 .295
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .298
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Dyson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Espinal 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .292
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
New York 000 021 200_5 7 0
Toronto 211 010 01x_6 10 0

a-struck out for Gardner in the 7th. b-struck out for Gallo in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Torres (21), Gardner (16), LeMahieu (24), Springer 2 (18), Bichette (27), Espinal (11), Guerrero Jr. (27). HR_Semien (44), off Cole; Bichette (27), off Cole; Bichette (28), off Holmes. RBIs_Urshela (48), Gardner (37), Judge (95), Higashioka 2 (29), Semien 2 (101), Springer (41), Bichette 2 (101), Guerrero Jr. (106). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Higashioka, Wade); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Hernández). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Urshela, Hernández, Semien.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 9 5 5 0 6 96 3.23
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.22
Holmes, L, 5-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 1.73
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 6 4 3 3 0 7 98 3.52
Mayza, BS, 1-4 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 20 3.40
Cimber, W, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.25
Romano, S, 22-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. HBP_Mayza (Gallo). WP_Mayza.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:52. A_29,601 (53,506).

