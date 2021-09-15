Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|0
|15
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|2
|8
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Semien 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.293
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|020_3
|6
|0
|Toronto
|301
|020
|00x_6
|7
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 3. 2B_Díaz (19), Margot (16), Guerrero Jr. 2 (23). HR_Zunino (30), off Ray; Phillips (12), off Soria; Bichette (25), off Wacha. RBIs_Zunino (57), Phillips 2 (39), Bichette 5 (93), Hernández (103). SB_Margot (13). SF_Bichette.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Luplow, Lowe); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Kirk). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Toronto 3 for 5.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 3-5
|6
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|95
|5.56
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.25
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 12-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|13
|101
|2.64
|Soria
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|7.88
|Romano, S, 18-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.41
WP_Wacha, Soria.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:29. A_12,153 (53,506).
