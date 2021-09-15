On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 0 15
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .272
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .238
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203
Luplow 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Walls ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .207
Phillips cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .214
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 7 6 2 8
Springer dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .258
Semien 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .270
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .317
Bichette ss 3 1 2 5 0 0 .293
Hernández rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .306
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Tampa Bay 000 010 020_3 6 0
Toronto 301 020 00x_6 7 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 3. 2B_Díaz (19), Margot (16), Guerrero Jr. 2 (23). HR_Zunino (30), off Ray; Phillips (12), off Soria; Bichette (25), off Wacha. RBIs_Zunino (57), Phillips 2 (39), Bichette 5 (93), Hernández (103). SB_Margot (13). SF_Bichette.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Luplow, Lowe); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Kirk). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Toronto 3 for 5.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, L, 3-5 6 7 6 6 2 5 95 5.56
Conley 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.25
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 12-5 7 4 1 1 0 13 101 2.64
Soria 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 7.88
Romano, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.41

WP_Wacha, Soria.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:29. A_12,153 (53,506).

Related Topics
Sports News

