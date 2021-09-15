Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 0 15 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .272 Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .238 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203 Luplow 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Walls ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Phillips cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .214

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 7 6 2 8 Springer dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .258 Semien 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .270 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .317 Bichette ss 3 1 2 5 0 0 .293 Hernández rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .306 Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201

Tampa Bay 000 010 020_3 6 0 Toronto 301 020 00x_6 7 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 3. 2B_Díaz (19), Margot (16), Guerrero Jr. 2 (23). HR_Zunino (30), off Ray; Phillips (12), off Soria; Bichette (25), off Wacha. RBIs_Zunino (57), Phillips 2 (39), Bichette 5 (93), Hernández (103). SB_Margot (13). SF_Bichette.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Luplow, Lowe); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Kirk). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Toronto 3 for 5.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, L, 3-5 6 7 6 6 2 5 95 5.56 Conley 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.25 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 12-5 7 4 1 1 0 13 101 2.64 Soria 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 7.88 Romano, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.41

WP_Wacha, Soria.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:29. A_12,153 (53,506).

