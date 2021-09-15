Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|Toronto
|301
|020
|00x
|—
|6
LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 3. 2B_Díaz (19), Margot (16), Guerrero Jr. 2 (23). HR_Zunino (30), Phillips (12), Bichette (25). SB_Margot (13). SF_Bichette (3).
|Tampa Bay
|Wacha L,3-5
|6
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Ray W,12-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|13
|Soria
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Romano S,18-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Wacha, Soria.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:29. A_12,153 (53,506).
