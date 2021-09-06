Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|7
|8
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lamb ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wade cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|105
|—
|8
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). DP_Toronto 2, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 3. HR_Semien 2 (37), Guerrero Jr. (40), Hernández (25). SB_Hernández (10).
|Toronto
|Ryu W,13-8
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Richards H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Taillon L,8-6
|7
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kriske
|1
|
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:45. A_31,196 (47,309).
