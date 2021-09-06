Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 8 7 8 Totals 30 0 5 0 Springer dh 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Lamb ph-dh 0 1 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 5 2 2 5 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0 Hernández rf-lf 3 2 1 1 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 0 1 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Wade cf 0 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 Smith 3b 4 0 0 0

Toronto 200 000 105 — 8 New York 000 000 000 — 0

E_Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). DP_Toronto 2, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 3. HR_Semien 2 (37), Guerrero Jr. (40), Hernández (25). SB_Hernández (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu W,13-8 6 3 0 0 0 6 Richards H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Mayza H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York Taillon L,8-6 7 3 3 3 2 5 Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kriske 1 3 5 5 3 1

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:45. A_31,196 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.