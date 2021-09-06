On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 4:09 pm
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 7 8 Totals 30 0 5 0
Springer dh 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0
Lamb ph-dh 0 1 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
Semien 2b 5 2 2 5 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0
Hernández rf-lf 3 2 1 1 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 0 1 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Voit ph 1 0 0 0
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Wade cf 0 0 0 0
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Smith 3b 4 0 0 0
Toronto 200 000 105 8
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). DP_Toronto 2, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 3. HR_Semien 2 (37), Guerrero Jr. (40), Hernández (25). SB_Hernández (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu W,13-8 6 3 0 0 0 6
Richards H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Mayza H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Taillon L,8-6 7 3 3 3 2 5
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kriske 1 3 5 5 3 1

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:45. A_31,196 (47,309).

