Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|7
|8
|5
|7
|
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|b-Lamb ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Grichuk cf-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.196
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wade cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Toronto
|200
|000
|105_8
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|3
a-struck out for Gardner in the 8th. b-walked for Springer in the 9th.
E_Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 3. HR_Semien (36), off Taillon; Guerrero Jr. (40), off Taillon; Hernández (25), off Kriske; Semien (37), off Kriske. RBIs_Semien 5 (87), Guerrero Jr. (98), Gurriel Jr. (67), Hernández (93). SB_Hernández (10). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0 (Bichette); New York 1 (LeMahieu). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; New York 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Judge, LeMahieu.
DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Semien, Guerrero Jr.); New York 1 (Gardner, LeMahieu, Gardner).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 13-8
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|80
|3.77
|Richards, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.42
|Mayza, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.40
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.78
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 8-6
|7
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|94
|4.41
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.81
|Kriske
|1
|
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|27
|15.26
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:45. A_31,196 (47,309).
