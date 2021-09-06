On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 4:09 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 7 8 5 7
Springer dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
b-Lamb ph-dh 0 1 0 0 1 0 .211
Semien 2b 5 2 2 5 0 0 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .321
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Hernández rf-lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .292
Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Grichuk cf-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .240
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .277
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 5 0 0 10
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .196
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .256
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .213
a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Wade cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Toronto 200 000 105_8 7 0
New York 000 000 000_0 5 3

a-struck out for Gardner in the 8th. b-walked for Springer in the 9th.

E_Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 3. HR_Semien (36), off Taillon; Guerrero Jr. (40), off Taillon; Hernández (25), off Kriske; Semien (37), off Kriske. RBIs_Semien 5 (87), Guerrero Jr. (98), Gurriel Jr. (67), Hernández (93). SB_Hernández (10). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0 (Bichette); New York 1 (LeMahieu). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; New York 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Judge, LeMahieu.

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Semien, Guerrero Jr.); New York 1 (Gardner, LeMahieu, Gardner).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 13-8 6 3 0 0 0 6 80 3.77
Richards, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.42
Mayza, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.40
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.78
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, L, 8-6 7 3 3 3 2 5 94 4.41
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.81
Kriske 1 3 5 5 3 1 27 15.26

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:45. A_31,196 (47,309).

