Toronto FC visits Colorado, looks to end 5-game road slide

Toronto FC (4-15-6) vs. Colorado Rapids (12-4-8)
Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -193, Toronto FC +471, Draw +330; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC travels to Colorado trying to end a five-game road skid.
The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.
Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall a season ago while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and had 22 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: None listed.
Toronto FC: Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
