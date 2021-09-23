Trending:
Toronto FC visits Colorado, looks to end 5-game road slide

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 3:05 am
Toronto FC (4-15-6) vs. Colorado Rapids (12-4-8)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -193, Toronto FC +471, Draw +330; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC travels to Colorado trying to end a five-game road skid.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall a season ago while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and had 22 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: None listed.

Toronto FC: Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

