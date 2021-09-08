Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toussaint scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts Washington

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (57-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-64, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 5.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (3-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -240, Nationals +195; over/under is 10 runs

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will play on Wednesday.

The Braves are 34-32 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 204 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with 32, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Nationals have gone 24-42 away from home. Washington’s lineup has 157 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with 24 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-5. Luke Jackson earned his second victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Ryne Harper registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Braves with 32 home runs and is batting .228.

Soto leads the Nationals with 127 hits and has 81 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Keibert Ruiz: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire