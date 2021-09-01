Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|60
|44
|.577
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|59
|45
|.567
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|54
|49
|.524
|5½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|49
|54
|.476
|10½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|47
|54
|.465
|11½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|61
|.413
|17
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|42
|60
|.412
|17
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|56
|47
|.544
|4½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|46
|55
|.455
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|43
|57
|.430
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|39
|61
|.390
|20
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|67
|36
|.650
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|59
|44
|.573
|8
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|58
|46
|.558
|9½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|55
|48
|.534
|12
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|48
|55
|.466
|19
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|41
|62
|.398
|26
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|40
|64
|.385
|27½
___
Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 1, 1st game
Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 0, 2nd game
St. Paul at Columbus, ppd.
Nashville at Louisville, ppd.
Worcester 9, Rochester 7
Charlotte 1, Norfolk 0
Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4
Durham 13, Jacksonville 2
Indianapolis 4, Iowa 3
Memphis at Gwinnett, ppd.
Omaha 9, Toledo 3
Charlotte 7, Norfolk 2, 1st game
Norfolk 3, Charlotte 1, 2nd game
Toledo 7, Omaha 2, 1st game
Omaha 4, Toledo 3, 2nd game
St. Paul 9, Columbus 2
Louisville 4, Nashville 2
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, canc.
Worcester 4, Rochester 3
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, ppd.
Durham 5, Jacksonville 1
Iowa 4, Indianapolis 3
Gwinnett 3, Memphis 2
St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
