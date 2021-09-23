Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Final Stretch
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Rochester (Washington)
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
___
|Final Stretch
|Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Memphis 3
Toledo at Louisville, ppd. to Sept. 23
Lehigh Valley 3, Buffalo 0, 7 innings
Gwinnett at Durham, ppd. to Sept. 23
Worcester 4, Rochester 3
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, susp.
Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd. to Sept. 23
Jacksonville 7, Memphis 1
Nashville 7, Columbus 6, 10 innings
Iowa 4, St. Paul 1
Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3
Toledo 3, Louisville 2, 1st game
Louisville 7, Toledo 6, 2nd game
Durham 2, Gwinnett 1, 1st game
Durham 4, Gwinnett 0, 2nd game
Norfolk 8, Charlotte 4, 1st game
Charlotte 8, Norfolk 7, 2nd game
Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 10 innings
Worcester 8, Rochester 4
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, ppd.
Jacksonville 7, Memphis 6
Nashville 8, Columbus 1
St. Paul 7, Iowa 5
Omaha 5, Indianapolis 2
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 12:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
