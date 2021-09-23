On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 11:41 pm
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 3 0 1.000
Durham (Tampa Bay) 2 0 1.000 ½
Nashville (Milwaukee) 2 0 1.000 ½
Omaha (Kansas City) 2 0 1.000 ½
Worcester (Boston) 2 0 1.000 ½
Buffalo (Toronto) 1 1 .500
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 1 .500
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 1 .500
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 1 .500
Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 1 .500
Norfolk (Baltimore) 1 1 .500
St. Paul (Minnesota) 1 1 .500
Toledo (Detroit) 1 1 .500
Columbus (Cleveland) 0 2 .000
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 2 .000
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 0 2 .000
Rochester (Washington) 0 2 .000
Memphis (St. Louis) 0 3 .000 3
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 0
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 0

___

Final Stretch
Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Memphis 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Louisville, ppd. to Sept. 23

Lehigh Valley 3, Buffalo 0, 7 innings

Gwinnett at Durham, ppd. to Sept. 23

Worcester 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, susp.

Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd. to Sept. 23

Jacksonville 7, Memphis 1

Nashville 7, Columbus 6, 10 innings

Iowa 4, St. Paul 1

Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 3, Louisville 2, 1st game

Louisville 7, Toledo 6, 2nd game

Durham 2, Gwinnett 1, 1st game

Durham 4, Gwinnett 0, 2nd game

Norfolk 8, Charlotte 4, 1st game

Charlotte 8, Norfolk 7, 2nd game

Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 10 innings

Worcester 8, Rochester 4

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, ppd.

Jacksonville 7, Memphis 6

Nashville 8, Columbus 1

St. Paul 7, Iowa 5

Omaha 5, Indianapolis 2

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

<

