Triple-A Final Stretch

|All Times EDT
|Final Stretch
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Toledo (Detroit)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
___
|Final Stretch
|Monday’s Games
|Triple-A West
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2
Round Rock 7, Tacoma 2
Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 5
Albuquerque 5, Reno 2
Las Vegas 11, Oklahoma City 9
No games scheduled
|Wednesday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1
Omaha 10, Iowa 5
Memphis 12, Charlotte 1
Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6
Columbus 13, Louisville 3
Toledo 4, St. Paul 3
Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3
Durham 4, Norfolk 1
Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings
Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 1
Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1
Las Vegas 9, Reno 2
Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 0
Albuquerque 11 Sacramento 3
|Thursday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<
