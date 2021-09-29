Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:43 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 6 0 1.000
Buffalo (Toronto) 5 1 .833 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 5 1 .833 1
Albuquerque (Colorado) 4 1 .800
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 1 .800
Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667 2
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 2 .667 2
Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 2
St. Paul (Minnesota) 4 2 .667 2
Worcester (Boston) 4 2 .667 2
Round Rock (Texas) 3 2 .600
El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500 3
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3
Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 3 .500 3
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 3 .500 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 3 3 .500 3
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 3 .500 3
Toledo (Detroit) 3 3 .500 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 2 3 .400
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 3 .400
Tacoma (Seattle) 2 3 .400
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 4 .333 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 2 4 .333 4
Rochester (Washington) 2 4 .333 4
Reno (Arizona) 1 4 .200
Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 4 .200
Columbus (Cleveland) 1 5 .167 5
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 5 .167 5
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 5 .167 5
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 5 .167 5

___

Final Stretch
Monday’s Games
Triple-A West

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 2

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 5

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Albuquerque 5, Reno 2

Las Vegas 11, Oklahoma City 9

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games
Triple-A East

Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1

Omaha 10, Iowa 5

Memphis 12, Charlotte 1

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6

Columbus 13, Louisville 3

        Read more: Sports News

Toledo 4, St. Paul 3

Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3

Durham 4, Norfolk 1

Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time