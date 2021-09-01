Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 1:53 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 59 43 .578
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 50 51 .495
Round Rock (Texas) 49 52 .485
Albuquerque (Colorado) 44 57 .436 14½
El Paso (San Diego) 41 60 .406 17½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 59 41 .590
Tacoma (Seattle) 60 42 .588
Las Vegas (Oakland) 56 46 .549 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 44 55 .444 14½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 58 .426 16½

___

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Oklahoma City 4

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 5

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 5

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 7

Las Vegas 5 Oklahoma City 1

Sacramento 6, Reno 4

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah