Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|59
|43
|.578
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|50
|51
|.495
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|49
|52
|.485
|9½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|44
|57
|.436
|14½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|41
|60
|.406
|17½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|56
|46
|.549
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|44
|55
|.444
|14½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|58
|.426
|16½
___
Las Vegas 6, Oklahoma City 4
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 5
Reno 6, Sacramento 5
Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 5
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5
Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 7
Las Vegas 5 Oklahoma City 1
Sacramento 6, Reno 4
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 12 innings
No games scheduled
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
