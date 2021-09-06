Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 1:15 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 61 45 .575
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 52 53 .495
Round Rock (Texas) 52 53 .495
Albuquerque (Colorado) 46 59 .438 14½
El Paso (San Diego) 42 63 .400 18½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 61 43 .587
Tacoma (Seattle) 62 44 .585
Las Vegas (Oakland) 58 48 .547 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 46 57 .447 14
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 45 60 .429 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 4, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 9, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 3, El Paso 1

Tacoma 7, Reno 6

Salt Lake 2, Sacramento 1

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 4, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 3

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 2

Round Rock 14, El Paso 2

Tacoma 14, Reno 4

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

