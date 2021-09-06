Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|62
|45
|.579
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|53
|53
|.500
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|53
|53
|.500
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|46
|60
|.434
|15½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|64
|.396
|19½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|61
|44
|.581
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|58
|49
|.542
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|46
|58
|.442
|15½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|46
|60
|.434
|16½
Albuquerque 4, Oklahoma City 1
Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 3
Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 2
Round Rock 14, El Paso 2
Tacoma 14, Reno 4
Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 5
Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1
Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 3
Tacoma 9, Reno 7
Round Rock 6, El Paso 3
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
