Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 11:55 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 62 45 .579
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 53 53 .500
Round Rock (Texas) 53 53 .500
Albuquerque (Colorado) 46 60 .434 15½
El Paso (San Diego) 42 64 .396 19½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tacoma (Seattle) 63 44 .589
Reno (Arizona) 61 44 .581 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 58 49 .542 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 46 58 .442 15½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 46 60 .434 16½

___

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 4, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 3

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 2

Round Rock 14, El Paso 2

Tacoma 14, Reno 4

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 5

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 3

Tacoma 9, Reno 7

Round Rock 6, El Paso 3

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

