Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 1:33 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 64 47 .577
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 57 53 .518
Round Rock (Texas) 56 54 .509
Albuquerque (Colorado) 49 62 .441 15
El Paso (San Diego) 43 68 .387 20
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tacoma (Seattle) 66 45 .595
Reno (Arizona) 62 47 .569 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 51 .541 6
Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 60 .444 16½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 46 64 .418 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3

Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 3

Okalahoma City 4, Salt Lake 3

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 3

Reno 11, Las Vegas 5

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque 9, El Paso 2

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 1

Okalahoma City 8, Salt Lake 0

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 2

Las Vegas 6, Reno 5

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

