Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|64
|47
|.577
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|57
|53
|.518
|6½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|56
|54
|.509
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|49
|62
|.441
|15
|El Paso (San Diego)
|43
|68
|.387
|20
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|66
|45
|.595
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|62
|47
|.569
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|60
|51
|.541
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|48
|60
|.444
|16½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|46
|64
|.418
|19½
___
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3
Round Rock 9, Sugar Land 3
Okalahoma City 4, Salt Lake 3
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 3
Reno 11, Las Vegas 5
Albuquerque 9, El Paso 2
Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 1
Okalahoma City 8, Salt Lake 0
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 2
Las Vegas 6, Reno 5
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
