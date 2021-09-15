Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 1:40 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 66 48 .575
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 59 54 .518
Round Rock (Texas) 57 56 .509
Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 63 .442 15
El Paso (San Diego) 44 70 .389 21
West Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Tacoma (Seattle) 69 45 .605
Reno (Arizona) 65 47 .580 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 54 .526 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 63 .432 19½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 47 66 .416 21½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4

Reno 6, Las Vegas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4

Reno 8, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

